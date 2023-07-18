(KMAland) -- The Royals held off a late rally from the Tigers while Nolan Arenado hit a walk-off home run for St. Louis in a win on Tuesday in MLB.
Kansas City Royals (28-68): The Royals held off a late rally from the Tigers (42-52) to pick up an 11-10 win. Maikel Garcia had a double among two hits and drove in four, and Dairon Blanco went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a triple, three RBI and three runs to lead the KC offense. Edward Olivares also doubled, singled, drove in two and scored three runs, and Daniel Lynch (3-4) was the winning pitcher with three strikeouts in five innings.
St. Louis Cardinals (42-53): The Cardinals got a three-run walk-off home run from Nolan Arenado in a 5-2 10-inning win over Miami (53-44). Brendan Donovan also hit a solo home run. Jordan Montgomery struck out five in six innings to get a no-decision, and JoJo Romero was the winning pitcher with a clean 10th inning that included two strikeouts.