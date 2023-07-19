(KMAland) -- The Cardinals finished a sweep of the Marlins while the Royals fell to the Tigers in MLB on Wednesday.
St. Louis Cardinals (43-53): The St. Louis Cardinals finished a sweep of the Miami Marlins (53-45) with a 6-4 win. Nolan Gorman hit a home run, singled and drove in four runs while Nolan Arenado added two hits and drove in a run. Alec Burleson had two hits of his own in the win. Zack Thompson (2-2) threw two shutout innings in relief to get the win, and Chris Stratton threw the ninth for his first save of the season.
Kansas City Royals (28-69): The Royals dropped a 3-2 decision to the Detroit Tigers (43-52). Kansas City had five hits in the game, including two from Drew Waters and one hit and one RBI each from Michael Massey and Kyle Isbel. Ryan Yarbrough (2-5) struck out four and gave up just three runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings to take the loss.