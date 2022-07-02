MLB

(KMAland) – The Cardinals made history and got a late homer to win, while the Royals gave up two long balls in the ninth to blow a lead.

Kansas City Royals (28-48): The Royals blew a 3-2 lead to the Tigers in the ninth, as Joel Payamps surrendered two home runs – including a walk-off shot by Riley Greene – in a 4-3 loss. Hunter Dozier doubled in two runs and Whit Merrifield went 2-for-4 with an RBi and run scored. Kris Bubic scattered five hits over 4 2/3 innings of work with four strikeouts.

St. Louis Cardinals (44-36): The Cardinals became just the 11th team in MLB history to hit four-straight home runs in a 7-6 win over Philadelphia. Nolan Arenado, Nolan Gorman, Juan Yepez and Dylan Carlson all went yard as part of a five-run first inning. Arenado added a solo shot in the top of the ninth that was in the difference in the victory. He finished with three RBI. Tommy Edman added two hits, while Paul Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Ryan Helsley struck out five over the final two innings to pick up the win.

