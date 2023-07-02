(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals were both winners to take weekend series wins on Sunday in MLB.
Kansas City Royals (25-59): Kansas City rolled to a 9-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers (46-37) to take the weekend series. Maikel Garcia went 4-for-4 with two RBI while Drew Waters, Kyle Isbel and Nicky Lopez all had two hits apiece. Lopez doubled and drove in four, Waters doubled, drove in one and scored three times and Isbel singled twice and scored twice. Bobby Witt Jr. also had a hit and two RBI. Brady Singer (5-7) pitched well to get the win, allowing one run on four hits with four strikeouts and three walks.
St. Louis Cardinals (35-48): The Cardinals were 5-1 winners over the Yankees (46-38) to win the weekend series. Brendan Donovan homered among three hits and drove in two while Nolan Arenado doubled among two hits and scored a run. Tommy Edman pitched in two hits and scored once. Jordan Montgomery (6-7) struck out six and allowed one unearned run on two hits in 6 2/3 innings to get the win.