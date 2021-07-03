(KMAland) -- The Royals snapped their skid while the Cardinals won in extras on Friday in MLB action.
Royals (34-47): Salvador Perez and Hanser Alberto both went deep and combined to drive in three and score four runs for the Royals in a 7-4 win over the Twins. Whit Merrifield and Carlos Santana also had two hits each in the win for KC. Richard Lovelady (1-0) grabbed the win with two innings of shutout relief. Scott Barlow threw a clean ninth for his third save.
Cardinals (41-42): The Cardinals scored one in the ninth and six in the 10th to win 9-3 over the Rockies. Yadier Molina had three hits, including a home run, and drove in three, and Harrison Bader smashed a grand slam in the 10th. Tommy Edman also had two hits and scored twice. Alex Reyes threw two innings and moved to 5-2 in picking up the win.