(KMAland) -- The Cardinals routed the Cubs while the Royals were shutout by the Tigers in MLB on Thursday.
St. Louis Cardinals (44-53): The Cardinals rolled to a 7-2 win over the Cubs (45-51). Paul DeJong and Jordan Walker both hit home runs for St. Louis while Nolan Arenado, Willson Contreras, Tyler O’Neill and Alec Burleson all smacked doubles. Paul Goldschmidt and Walker had two-hit games with Arenado, Walker and DeJong all driving in two runs each. Steven Matz threw five strong innings, striking out six and allowing just one run on three hits. Andre Pallante, Jojo Romero and Giovanny Gallegos tossed shutout relief appearances for the Cardinals.
Kansas City Royals (28-70): The Royals took their 70th loss of the season, falling 3-0 to the Tigers (44-52). Maikel Garcia, Kyle Isbel, MJ Melendez and Edward Olivares had the only hits of the game for Kansas City. Zack Greinke (1-10) returned from the IL with four innings, allowing two runs on four hits. Jonathan Heasley, Jose Cuas and Nick Wittgren all had scoreless relief appearances.