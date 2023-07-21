(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both suffered 1-run losses in MLB action on Friday.
Kansas City Royals (28-71): The Royals suffered a 5-4 loss to the Yankees despite outhitting them 9-5. Michael Massey had a big game with two homers and four RBI while MJ Melendez, Kyle Isbel and Maikel Garcia each doubled. Garcia and Isbel's doubles were among their two hits. Alec Marsh was the losing pitcher. He tossed 5 1/3 innings, striking out three while allowing five hits and five earned runs.
St. Louis Cardinals (44-54): The Cubs (46-51) held off the Cardinals for a 4-3 win. Nolan Arenado had two RBI off one hit while Willson Contreras had two hits. Andrew Knizner added an RBI in the loss. Jack Flaherty was the losing pitcher. He struck out six while allowing eight hits and four earned runs in six innings.