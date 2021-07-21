(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals were both winners in MLB action on Wednesday.
Kansas City (39-55): The Royals finished a two-game road sweep of Milwaukee, taking a 6-3 win on Wednesday. Hunter Dozier and Nicky Lopez had two hits and two RBI each, and Jorge Soler hit a solo home run. Whit Merrifield also had two hits behind Brad Keller (7-9), who struck out six in 6 2/3 innings to pick up the win. Jake Brentz, Kyle Zimmer and Scott Barlow finished with 2 1/3 shutout innings with Barlow nabbing his fifth save.
St. Louis (48-48): Yadier Molina’s ground rule double worked as a walk-off for the Cardinals in a 3-2 10-inning win over the Cubs (47-49). Harrison Bader posted three hits and an RBI, and Tyler O’Neill and Tommy Edman each posted two hits for the St. Louis offense. Adam Wainwright allowed just one run on six hits in seven innings, finishing with five strikeouts. T.J. McFarland was the winning pitcher with a clean 10th inning.