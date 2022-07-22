(KMAland) -- The Cardinals and Royals opened the second half of the season with losses on Friday in MLB.
St. Louis Cardinals (50-45): The Cincinnati Reds (35-57)) took a 9-5 win over the Cardinals to open the second half of the season. Paul Goldschmidt smashed a home run among two hits and drove in two runs while Nolan Arenado and Dylan Carlson added two hits apiece for St. Louis. Adam Wainwright (6-8) gave up seven runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings to take the loss.
Kansas City Royals (36-57): The Royals started their second half with a 7-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays (52-41). Nick Pratto doubled twice while MJ Melendez, Nicky Lopez and Andrew Benintendi added two hits of their own. Benintendi drove in two, and Hunter Dozier had a hit and an RBI. Brad Keller (5-10) took the loss, throwing four innings, walking five and allowing five runs in the defeat.