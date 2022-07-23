(KMAland) -- The Cardinals and Royals both picked up 6-3 wins in MLB action on Saturday.
St. Louis Cardinals (51-45): Tyler O’Neill and Paul Goldschmidt hit back-to-back home runs and St. Louis took a 6-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds (35-58). O’Neill added a single, drove in three and scored twice, and Goldschmidt added another hit and two RBI. Nolan Arenado also had three hits, and Albert Pujols posted two hits behind Steven Matz (4-3), who struck out seven in 5 1/3 innings to get the win. Ryan Helsley got the final four outs to nab his ninth save.
Kansas City Royals (37-57): Michael A. Taylor and Bobby Witt Jr. hit eighth-inning home runs to lift the Royals to a 6-3 win over the Rays (52-42). Witt Jr. added a double, three RBI and two runs, and Whit Merrifield pitched in three hits and two RBI. MJ Melendez and Nicky Lopez also had two hits apiece. Brady Singer struck out 12 in six innings, and Scott Barlow (4-2) threw the final two innings to get the win.