(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both suffered losses in MLB action on Sunday.
Kansas City Royals (28-73): The New York Yankees (53-47) held off the Royals for an 8-5 win. Michael Massey had two hits, homered and drove in two runs while Kyle Isbel, Salvador Perez and Freddy Fermin also homered. Fermin's homer came as one of his two hits while the other was a double. Maikel Garcia, Bobby Witt. Jr and MJ Melendez had two hits apiece while Melendez doubled. Jordan Lyles was the losing pitcher. He struck out three while allowing nine hits and five earned runs in five innings.
St. Louis Cardinals (44-56): The Cardinals (44-56) dropped a 7-2 decision to the Cubs on Sunday. Dylan Carlson had two hits and two RBI while Nolan Arenado had three hits. Alec Burleson added two hits in the loss. Jordan Montgomery took the loss, striking out four while giving up six hits and five earned runs across six innings.