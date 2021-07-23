(KMAland) -- The Royals snapped a seven-game winning streak while the Cardinals blew a late lead on Friday.
Royals (40-55): The Royals edged the Tigers 5-3. Ryan O'Hearn homered to plate three while Carlos Santana also homered. Hunter Dozier's lone hit was a triple, Whit Merrifield and Salvador Perez also recorded hits.Kris Bubic tossed six innings, allowing six hits and one earned run while striking out four.
Cardinals (49-49): The Cardinals squandered a lead to the Reds to fall to .500 with a 6-5 loss. Paul Goldschmidt muscled two hits, one of which was a homer while Harrison Bader and Andrew Knizner each doubled and had two hits. Nolan Arenado and Tommy Edman also recorded knocks in the loss. Wade LeBlanc scattered eight hits on five strikeouts in four innings. Giovanny Gallegos was charged with the loss.