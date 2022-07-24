(KMAland) -- The Royals edged the Rays to win their series while the Cardinals fell to the Reds to lose theirs in MLB action on Sunday.
St. Louis Cardinals (51-46): The Cardinals dropped a 6-3 decision to the Reds (36-58) and lost the series. Paul Goldschmidt hit two home runs, drove in three and scored twice to account for all but one of St. Louis’ three hits. Albert Pujols had the other. Miles Mikolas (7-8) struck out four and gave up six runs on seven hits in five innings.
Kansas City Royals (38-57): The Royals scored a run in both the seventh and eighth innings to break a tie and beat the Rays (52-43), 4-2. Whit Merrifield, Nicky Lopez, Hunter Dozier, Michael A. Taylor and Emmanuel Rivera all had two hits each while Merrifield and Taylor scored two runs each. Bobby Witt Jr., Dozier, Nick Pratto and MJ Melendez all drove in one run behind Kris Bubic (2-6), who struck out four and gave up just two runs on four hits in seven innings to get the win. Taylor Clarke worked the ninth for his second save.