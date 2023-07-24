(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals were both winners in Major League Baseball action on Monday.
Kansas City Royals (29-73): The Royals were a 5-3 winner over the Guardians (49-51). Salvador Perez crushed a 2-run homer in the win -- his 200th from the catcher spot. He's one of only 10 in MLB history to do that. Maikel Garcia also had a homer while Kyle Isbel had two hits. Edward Olivares had a double and two RBI in the win. Ryan Yarbrough was the winning pitcher. He threw six innings, striking out one while allowing six hits and one earned run. Scott Barlow picked up his 12th save of the season.
St. Louis Cardinals (45-56): The Cardinals put up five runs in the top of the ninth inning to prevail in a 10-6 win over the Diamondbacks (54-46). Paul Goldschmidt homered as one of his two hits and three RBI while Tyler O'Neill had a double and three RBI. Brendan Donovan accounted for three hits while Nolan Arenado, Lars Nootbaar and Taylor Motter each had a hit and an RBI. Jordan Walker also doubled in the win while Paul DeJong had two hits. Giovanny Gallegos was the winning pitcher. Adam Wainwright tossed five innings, striking out three while allowing four hits and two earned runs.