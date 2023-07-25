(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both suffered losses in MLB action on Tuesday.
Kansas City Royals (29-74): The Gaurdians (50-51) were a 5-1 winner on Tuesday. Nicky Lopez had two hits and an RBI to lead the Royals while Michael Massey accounted for a hit and scored a run. Drew Waters and Salvador Perez added one hit apiece. Zack Greinke took the loss. He struck out one while allowing four hits and four earned runs in five innings.
St. Louis Cardinals (45-57): The Diamondbacks (55-47) put up three runs in the eighth for a 3-1 win. Willson Contreras had two hits for the Cardinals while Brendan Donovan doubled and scored a run. Paul Goldschmidt and Dylan Carlson also had hits. JoJo Romero was the losing pitcher while Steven Matz struck out six on five hits in six innings.