Kansas City Royals

(KMAland) -- The Royals rolled past the Angels in MLB action on Monday.

Kansas City Royals (39-57): The Royals won for the third time in four games since the All-Star Break, rolling to a 7-0 win over the Angles (40-56). Michael A. Taylor had two hits and three RBI, Andrew Benintendi added three hits and scored twice and MJ Melendez hit a two-run home run. Vinnie Pasquantino and Whit Merrifield also had two hits, Emmanuel Rivera drove in a run on one knock and Nick Pratto walked three times and was hit by a pitch. Zack Grienke threw five shutout innings, striking out five in the process, while Amir Garrett (2-1) tossed the sixth to get the win.

