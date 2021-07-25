(KMAland) -- The Royals won their straight game against the Tigers while the Cardinals had no trouble scoring runs in a win.
Royals (42-55): A four-run first innings and two home runs from Jorge Soler lifted the Royals to a 6-1 win over the Tigers. Whit Merrifield, Carlos Santana, Salvador Perez, Michael Taylor and Jarrod Dyson also tallied hits while Merrifield's was a double and Perez's was a three-run homer. Dustin Lynch earned the win, tossing eight innings, striking out four on five hits and zero earned runs.
Cardinals (50-50): The Cardinals moved back to .500 with a 10-6 win over the Reds behind a seven-run fourth inning. Nolan Arenado had three hits and fell only a double shy of hitting for the cycle while Harrison Bader and Dylan Carlson also went deep in the win. Tyler O'Neill plated two runs on two knocks while Tommy Edman, Andrew Knizner and Paul DeJong also recorded hits. The Cards leaned on eight pitchers to get the victory, Johan Oviedo tossed 4 1/3 innings with six strikeouts, but Ryan Helsley earned the win.