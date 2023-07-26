(KMAland) -- The Cardinals won a high-scoring affair while the Royals lost in Wednesday's MLB slate.
Kansas City Royals (29-75): The Guardians (51-51) were an 8-3 winner. MJ Melendez homered as one of his two hits in the loss while Salvador Perez, Michael Massey and Freddy Fermin each had two hits. Perez, Massey, Maikel Garcia and Dairon Blanco each doubled while Garcia also drove in a run. Alec Marsh was the losing pitcher. He threw 2 2/3 innings, striking out three while allowing four earned runs and five hits.
St. Louis Cardinals (46-57): The Cardinals put up 15 hits in an 11-7 win over the Diamondbacks (55-48). Nolan Gorman homered twice and drove in three among his three hits. Paul Goldschmidt, Andrew Knizner and Lars Nootbaar also homered. Goldschmidt drove in two, Knizner plated three on two hits and Nootbaar sent two across on three hits. Brendan Donovan, Paul DeJong and Tyler O'Neill each had two hits. Andre Pallante was the winning pitcher. Jack Flaherty spun five innings, allowing eight hits and three earned runs while striking out four.