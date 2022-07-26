(KMAland) -- The Cardinals and Royals both got hammered in MLB action on Tuesday.
St. Louis Cardinals (51-47): Toronto (54-43) scored the final seven runs in a 10-3 win over the Cardinals. Dylan Carlson had a home run among two hits and drove in two while Tommy Edman and Corey Dickerson picked up two hits of their own. Andre Pallante lasted four innings and struck out four while giving up three runs on seven hits. Jordan Hicks (2-5) allowed four runs and recorded just five outs to take the loss.
Kansas City Royals (39-58): The Royals three-game win streak was snapped in a 6-0 loss to the Angels (41-56). Angel Zerpa allowed just one earned run (two total) in four innings before leaving with an injury, and Wyatt Mills gave up three runs in 1 2/3 relief innings. The Kansas City offense had just five hits — all singles — with one each from Andrew Benintendi, MJ Melendez, Hunter Dozier, Emmanuel Rivera and Michael A. Taylor.