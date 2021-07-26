Jorge Soler
(KMAland) -- Jorge Soler hit two home runs for the second straight game, and Kansas City won for the sixth straight time on Monday in MLB action. 

Kansas City (43-55): The Royals won their sixth straight, edging past Chicago for a 4-3 win. Jorge Soler hit two home runs for the second straight game, driving in two. Andrew Benintendi also hit a home run among two hits. Mike Minor (8-8) struck out seven and allowed two runs on three hits in six innings. Scott Barlow went the final two innings for his sixth save.

