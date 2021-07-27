(KMAland) -- The Cardinals rallied while the Royals blew a late lead in MLB action on Tuesday.
St. Louis (51-50): St. Louis scored the final three runs of their 4-2 win over Cleveland. Harrison Bader hit a solo home run in the third, and Paul DeJong smashed a two-run job in the seventh inning to lead the Cardinals. Adam Wainwright (8-6) struck out eight and allowed two runs on four hits in seven innings to get the win. Alex Reyes nabbed his 24th save with a clean ninth.
Kansas City (43-56): The Royals had their six-game win streak snapped thanks to Chicago’s 5-3 win. The KC bullpen spoiled a strong start from Brad Keller (7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 4 K) with Jake Brentz and Kyle Zimmer both giving up two runs in a four-run eighth. Andrew Benintendi had two hits and two runs, and Hunter Dozier and Ryan O’Hearn each drove in a run.