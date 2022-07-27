(KMAland) -- The Cardinals rolled the Blue Jays while the Royals were shut out by the Angels in MLB action on Wednesday.
Kansas City Royals (39-59): The Royals suffered a 4-0 loss to the Angels (42-56). Kansas City got three hits from Ryan O’Hearn and two from Michael A. Taylor. Brad Keller (5-11) struck out five and gave up just three runs on six hits and three walks in taking the defeat.
St. Louis Cardinals (52-47): The Cardinals rolled to a 6-1 win over the Blue Jays (54-44). Albert Pujols had a big night with a home run and a double among three hits and drove in three runs. Brendan Donovan, Lars Nootbaar, Nolan Gorman and Andrew Knizner all had two hits each with Gorman hitting his 10th home run of the season. Adam Wainwright (7-8) went seven innings, struck out eight and gave up just one run on five hits.