(KMAland) -- The Royals dropped a 1-0 pitcher’s duel to the Yankees in MLB action on Thursday.
Kansas City Royals (39-60): Aaron Judge hit a walk-off home run to account for the only Yankees (67-33) run in a 1-0 win over Kansas City. Brady Singer threw seven shutout innings, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out 10. Scott Barlow (4-3) gave up the home run with one out in the ninth. MJ Melendez had two hits, and Nick Pratto added a triple for the Royals offense, which left eight on base and went 0-8 with runners in scoring position.