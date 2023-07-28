(KMAland) -- The Royals won a thriller while the Cardinals lost on Friday.
Kansas City Royals (30-75): The Royals were an 8-5 winner over the Twins (54-51) in 10 innings on Friday. Bobby Witt Jr's walk-off grand slam gave the them the win. Witt had four hits, doubled and drove in six runs. Kyle Isbel also homered while MJ Melendez had a hit and plated a run. Maikel Garcia tripled in the win. Brady Singer threw five innings, striking out 10 while allowing four hits and two earned runs. Taylor Clarke was the winning pitcher.
St. Louis Cardinals (46-59): The Cardinals suffered a 3-2 loss to the Cubs (52-51). Lars Nootbaar hit two homers for the Cardinals while Nolan Gorman doubled. Willson Contreras, Tyler O'Neill, Andrew Knizner and Paul DeJong had one hit apiece. Jordan Montgomery was the losing pitcher. He struck out three while allowing five hits and three earned runs in six innings.