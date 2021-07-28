(KMAland) -- The Royals won with a walk-off hit in the 10th, and St. Louis got rocked in Cleveland on Wednesday in MLB action.
St. Louis (51-51): Cleveland scored all seven of their runs in the first three innings in a 7-2 win over the Cardinals. St. Louis had seven hits, including a home run from Dylan Carlson, who finished with two hits and two runs. Yadier Molina also had two hits and drove in a run for St. Louis. Kwang Hyun Kim (6-6) gave up five runs on five hits, including four home runs, in 2 2/3 innings to take the loss.
Kansas City (44-56): Salvador Perez hit a game-tying home run in the ninth, and Michael A. Taylor delivered a walk-off hit in the 10th to lift Kansas City to a 3-2 win over the White Sox. Perez also had a double and scored a pair of runs, and Jorge Soler drove in a run of his own on a double. Kris Bubic went six innings, struck out three and allowed two runs on five hits. Scott Barlow (3-3) pitched a clean 10th to pick up the win.