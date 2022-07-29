MLB Baseball
Photo: Getty Images

(KMAland) -- The Cardinals were a winner while the Royals lost a high-scoring affair on Friday.

Kansas City Royals (39-61): The Royals surrendered eight runs in the eighth inning of an 11-3 loss to the Yankees (68-33). Salvador Perez crushed a three-run homer while Whit Merrifield had two hits, drove in two and doubled. Maikel Garcia had three hits and scored a run while Nicky Lopez had one hit and scored once. Kris Bubic struck out six on four hits in six innings.

St. Louis Cardinals (53-47): The Cardinals used a three-run sixth inning in a 6-2 win over the Nationals (34-67). Nolan Gorman homered and drove in two while Lars Nootbaar belted a solo homer. Dylan Carlson and Paul Goldschmidt managed one RBI, and Goldschmidt added one hit. Miles Mikolas got the win after seven strong innings, scattering six hits with four strikeouts.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.