(KMAland) -- The Cardinals were a winner while the Royals lost a high-scoring affair on Friday.
Kansas City Royals (39-61): The Royals surrendered eight runs in the eighth inning of an 11-3 loss to the Yankees (68-33). Salvador Perez crushed a three-run homer while Whit Merrifield had two hits, drove in two and doubled. Maikel Garcia had three hits and scored a run while Nicky Lopez had one hit and scored once. Kris Bubic struck out six on four hits in six innings.
St. Louis Cardinals (53-47): The Cardinals used a three-run sixth inning in a 6-2 win over the Nationals (34-67). Nolan Gorman homered and drove in two while Lars Nootbaar belted a solo homer. Dylan Carlson and Paul Goldschmidt managed one RBI, and Goldschmidt added one hit. Miles Mikolas got the win after seven strong innings, scattering six hits with four strikeouts.