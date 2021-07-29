(KMAland) -- The Royals stayed hot with a shutout win over the White Sox on Thursday in MLB action.
Kansas City: The Royals won for the eighth time in their last nine, rolling to a 5-0 win over the White Sox (60-43). Carlos Hernandez (2-1) struck out four and allowed just four hits and a walk in six scoreless innings. Richard Lovelady followed with three strikeouts in two shutout frames, and Wade Davis struck out two in the ninth. Salvador Perez and Michael A. Taylor both hit home runs to lead the offense while Carlos Santana, Nicky Lopez and Perez had two hits apiece and Taylor drove in two.