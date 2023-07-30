(KMAland) -- The Royals won behind another big outing from Bobby Witt Jr. while the Cardinals lost on Saturday.
Kansas City Royals (31-75): The Royals pounded out 18 hits in a 10-7 win over the Twins (54-52). Bobby Witt Jr. homered as one of his four hits. He also had a triple and drove in three. Michael Massey also went deep for the Royals as one of his two hits. Kyle Isbel accounted for four hits, a double and two RBI. Maikel Garcia had a hit and two RBI, and Drew Waters tripled as one of his two hits and plated a run. Salvador Perez tacked on two hits and an RBI. Jordan Lyles was the winning pitcher while Scott Barlow got the save.
St. Louis Cardinals (46-60): The Cubs (53-51) beat the Cardinals 5-1. Lars Nootbaar drove in the Cardinals' only run. Paul Goldschmidt, Brendan Donovan, Willson Contreras and Jordan Walker also had hits. Adam Wainwright was the losing pitcher.