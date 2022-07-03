(KMAland) -- The Royals were a winner while the Cardinals suffered a shutout loss on Sunday Night Baseball.
Kansas City Royals (29-48): The Royals churned out 11 hits in a 7-4 win over the Tigers (30-47). Edward Olivares and Emmanuel Rivera each went deep and drove in two on two hits. Andrew Benintendi bopped a double as one of his two hits and plated one run, and Nicky Lopez was reliable at the dish with four hits. Andrew Benintendi contributed two hits, including a double. Jose Cuas got his second win of the year while Scott Barlow tallied his 12th save. Brady Singer threw 4 2/3 innings with nine strikeouts on six hits.
St. Louis Cardinals (44-37): The Cardinals were blanked 4-0 by the Phillies (42-38). Tommy Edman, Brendan Donovan, Nolan Arenado and Dylan Carlson had the hits for the Cardinals. Adam Wainwright took the loss after scattering eight hits in 5 2/3 innings.