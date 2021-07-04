(KMAland) -- The Royals beat the Twins for a second straight day while the Cardinals fell to the Rockies.
Royals (35-47): The Royals made it two in a row over the Twins with a 6-3 victory. Edward Olivares hit a home run and drove in two, and Hunter Dozier had a double and three RBI to lead the Kansas City offense. Kyle Zimmer (4-0) got the win by throwing the fifth inning in relief of Danny Duffy, who threw four innings with two runs allowed on six hits. Scott Barlow worked around a hit in the ninth for his fourth save.
Cardinals (41-43): The Rockies scored three runs in the seventh on their way to a 3-2 win over St. Louis. The Cardinals scored both of their runs in the eighth inning, getting RBI hits from Paul Goldschmidt and Yadier Molina. Tommy Edman added two hits. Genesis Cabrera (1-3) took the loss, allowing all three runs on two hits and a walk. Wade LeBlanc threw 5 2/3 shutout innings with just three hits and three walks allowed.