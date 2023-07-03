(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals were both on the losing end of rallies on Monday night.
Kansas City Royals (25-60): The Twins (43-43) used five runs in the eighth inning to get an 8-4 win over the Royals. Nick Pratto had a homer and drove in two on two hits while Maikel Garcia and Bobby Witt Jr both had two hits and an RBI. Witt Jr. doubled as one of his two hits. Nicky Lopez had two hits, including a double. Taylor Clarke was the losing pitcher while Austin Cox tossed 4 2/3 innings, striking out four while giving up three earned runs on seven hits.
St. Louis Cardinals (35-49): The Marlins (49-37) put up three runs in the seventh for a 5-4 win. Willson Contreras doubled and homered among his three hits and scored twice while Paul Goldschmidt had two hits and Paul DeJong had two hits apiece. DeJong doubled and drove in a run. Nolan Arenado doubled and accounted for an RBI, and Lars Nootbaar had a hit, an RBI and scored a run. Andre Pallante took the loss while Miles Mikolas tossed 6 1/3 innings, striking out two on four hits with four earned runs.