Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Thunderstorms in the morning will give way to cloudy skies late. High around 80F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.