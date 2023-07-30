(KMAland) -- Both the Royals and Cardinals won tight contests in Major League Baseball action on Sunday.
Kansas City Royals (32-75): The Royals held off the Twins (54-53), 2-1, completing the series sweep. Freddy Fermin homered while Maikel Garcia had a hit and an RBI as well. Ryan Yarbrough was the winning pitcher. He threw seven innings, striking out five while allowing seven hits and one earned run. Carlos Hernandez got the save.
St. Louis Cardinals (47-60): The Cardinals were a 3-0 winner over the Cubs (53-52). Andrew Knizner had two hits and an RBI while Paul Goldschmidt had a hit and an RBI. Alec Burleson and Lars Nootbaar each doubled. Steven Matz was the winning pitcher. He spun six innings, striking out two while allowing four hits. JoJo Romero picked up the save.