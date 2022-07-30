(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals were both losers on Saturday.
Kansas City Royals (39-62): The Royals gave up four runs in the first two innings of an 8-2 loss to the Yankees (69-33). Vinnie Pasquantino and Maikel Garcia had two hits apiece, and Garcia drove in a run while Whit Merrifield doubled and Salvador Perez drove in a run. Jonathan Heasley took the loss after scattering six hits in 3 1/3 innings. Wyatt Mills struck out three in 1 2/3 innings of duty.
St. Louis Cardinals (53-48): The Cardinals suffered a 7-6 loss to the Nationals (35-67). Nolan Arenado and Paul DeJong crushed homers for the Cardinals while DeJong plated three runs. Lars Nootbaar, Paul Goldschmidt and Corey Dickerson had one RBI each, and Tyler O’Neill and Nolan Gorman contributed two hits. Genesys Cabrera took the loss on the mound.