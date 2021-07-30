(KMAlands) -- The Cardinals rode a strong sixth inning to victory while the Royals lost on Friday.
Cardinals (52-51): The Cardinals plated three in the sixth and one in the fourth while Tommy Edman plated three runs and doubled in a 5-1 win over the Twins. Paul Goldschmidt doubled as one of his two hits, and Nolan Arenado also contributed two hits. Goldschmidt and Tyler O'Neill scored twice. Ryan Helsley earned the win and Wade LeBlanc gave the Cardinals 5 2/3 stout innings with three strikeouts and one earned run on six hits.
Royals (45-57): The Blue Jays tacked on three in the seventh to snag a 6-3 win. Salvador Perez homered in the loss while Nicky Lopez and Jarrod Dyson doubled. Lopez and Dyson finished with two hits each. Daniel Lynch tossed six innings, allowing seven hits and three earned runs and was charged with the loss.