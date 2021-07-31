(KMAland) -- The Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals both struggled in losses on Saturday.
Royals (45-58): The Royals managed only three hits in a 4-0 loss to the Blue Jays. Those knocks came from Whit Merrifield, Hunter Dozier and Ryan O'Hearn. Mike Minor got the start and tossed seven innings, surrendering five hits and four earned runs in the loss.
Cardinals (52-52); The Twins had little trouble with the Cardinals in an 8-1 win. Nolan Arenado and Yadier Molina had two hits each. Harrison Bader plated their only run. Jake Woodford received the loss, tossing three innings and allowing seven hits while surrendering five earned runs.