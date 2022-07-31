(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both closed their respective series with wins on Sunday.
Kansas City Royals (40-62): The Royals closed their series with the Yankees (69-34) with an 8-6 win. Salvador Perez blasted a three-run homer in the ninth to give the Royals the lead. Hunter Dozier launched a solo shot. Nick Pratto had one hit and two RBI while MJ Melendez and Michael A. Taylor had two hits each, Whit Merrifield totaled a run scored and an RBI, and Maikel Garcia doubled and drove in a run. Taylor Clarke accrued his second win of the season while Zack Greinke struck out three on five hits in five innings.
St. Louis Cardinals (54-48): The Cardinals blanked the Nationals (35-68), 5-0. Corey Dickerson smashed a three-run homer and doubled, and Paul DeJong had a solo home run. Dylan Carlson had an RBI, and Austin Romine doubled. Andre Pallante got the win on the bump after striking out eight in eight innings.