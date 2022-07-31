Royals fall to White Sox

(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both closed their respective series with wins on Sunday.

Kansas City Royals (40-62): The Royals closed their series with the Yankees (69-34) with an 8-6 win. Salvador Perez blasted a three-run homer in the ninth to give the Royals the lead. Hunter Dozier launched a solo shot. Nick Pratto had one hit and two RBI while MJ Melendez and Michael A. Taylor had two hits each, Whit Merrifield totaled a run scored and an RBI, and Maikel Garcia doubled and drove in a run. Taylor Clarke accrued his second win of the season while Zack Greinke struck out three on five hits in five innings.

St. Louis Cardinals (54-48): The Cardinals blanked the Nationals (35-68), 5-0. Corey Dickerson smashed a three-run homer and doubled, and Paul DeJong had a solo home run. Dylan Carlson had an RBI, and Austin Romine doubled. Andre Pallante got the win on the bump after striking out eight in eight innings.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.