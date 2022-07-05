(KMAland) -- The Royals blew a five-run lead while the Cardinals also dropped one in MLB action on Monday.
Kansas City Royals (29-49): The Royals blew a 5-0 advantage in a 7-6 loss to the Astros (52-27). Andrew Benintendi had three hits and two RBI, and MJ Melendez hit a pair of home runs to lead the Royals in the loss. Whit Merrifield also had two hits, and Hunter Dozier finished with two RBI on one hit. Jonathan Heasley pitched six strong innings, allowing just two runs — one earned — on three hits and two walks while striking out three.
St. Louis Cardinals (44-38): The Cardinals lost a 6-3 meeting with the Braves (47-34) in a game that had a 2.5-hour rain delay. Juan Yepez and Conner Capel each hit home runs, and Yepez and Arenado finished with two hits each for St. Louis in the loss. Dakota Hudson (6-5) struggled through four innings, giving up six runs on nine hits and three walks.