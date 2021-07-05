(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals were both losers in MLB action on Sunday.
Royals (35-48): The Twins hit three home runs in a 6-2 win over the Royals, avoiding a sweep on Sunday. Kansas City’s Brad Keller (6-9) had a solid outing with just two runs allowed on five hits in 6 1/3 innings, striking out seven. Jarrod Dyson led the Royals offense with two hits and drove in both runs in the ninth.
Cardinals (41-44): The Rockies scored a run in the eighth and a run in the ninth to walk-off a 3-2 winner over St. Louis. The Cardinals put up two runs in the first inning on a Harrison Bader home run, but that was all they could manage. Carlos Martinez went just 3 1/3 innings, allowing one run on one hit and a walk while striking out two.