(KMAland) -- The Cardinals blew a ninth-inning lead in a loss to the Marlins while the Royals failed to score in a loss to the Twins on Wednesday in MLB.
St. Louis Cardinals (35-51): The Marlins answered two ninth-inning runs by St. Louis with two runs of their own in a 10-9 walk-off win. Jordan Walker hit a two-out go-ahead home run in the ninth and finished with the two RBI in the loss. However, Jordan Hicks (1-5) blew his third save, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk in the ninth. Nolan Arenado and Willson Contreras both had three hits, two RBI and two runs, and Nolan Gorman hit a two-run shot of his own. Brendan Donovan also had three hits.
Kansas City Royals (25-62): The Royals had just four hits in a 5-0 loss to the Minnesota Twins (45-43). Alec Marsh (0-2) took the loss for Kansas City, throwing five innings with five strikeouts and allowing just three runs — two earned — on three hits. Maikel Garcia, MJ Melendez, Drew Waters and Kyle Isbel all had one hit each for the Royals.