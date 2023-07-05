MLB Logo

(KMAland) -- The Cardinals blew a ninth-inning lead in a loss to the Marlins while the Royals failed to score in a loss to the Twins on Wednesday in MLB.

St. Louis Cardinals (35-51): The Marlins answered two ninth-inning runs by St. Louis with two runs of their own in a 10-9 walk-off win. Jordan Walker hit a two-out go-ahead home run in the ninth and finished with the two RBI in the loss. However, Jordan Hicks (1-5) blew his third save, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk in the ninth. Nolan Arenado and Willson Contreras both had three hits, two RBI and two runs, and Nolan Gorman hit a two-run shot of his own. Brendan Donovan also had three hits.

Kansas City Royals (25-62): The Royals had just four hits in a 5-0 loss to the Minnesota Twins (45-43). Alec Marsh (0-2) took the loss for Kansas City, throwing five innings with five strikeouts and allowing just three runs — two earned — on three hits. Maikel Garcia, MJ Melendez, Drew Waters and Kyle Isbel all had one hit each for the Royals. 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.