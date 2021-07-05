(KMAland) -- St. Louis edged past San Francisco, and the Royals lost to Cincinnati on Monday in MLB action.
St. Louis (42-44): The Cardinals edged past the Giants, 5-3, scoring all five of their runs in their final three at bats. Nolan Arenado had two hits and an RBI, Tommy Edman added two singles and two runs and Matt Carpenter tripled and drove in two for St. Louis. Kwang Hyun Kim (3-5) threw seven shutout innings, allowing three hits with two strikeouts and two walks.
Kansas City (35-49): Cincinnati hit two home runs and scored four runs in the seventh on their way to a 6-2 win over the Royals. Mike Minor (6-7) failed to get an out in the seventh and gave up four runs on three hits and three walks while striking out six. Carlos Santana and Jorge Soler drove in one run each, and Nicky Lopez had a pair of hits and scored a run to lead the offense.