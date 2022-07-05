(KMAland) -- The Cardinals couldn’t hang with the world champion Braves while the Royals blew another early lead against the Astros on Tuesday in MLB action.
St. Louis Cardinals (44-39): The St. Louis Cardinals were no match for the Atlanta Braves (48-34), falling 7-1 after giving up five first-inning runs. The Cardinals got a two-hit game from Nolan Arenado while Nolan Gorman drove in one run. Andre Pallante (2-4) lasted just three innings, giving up seven runs on 10 hits, including a pair of home runs.
Kansas City Royals (29-50): The Royals blew another early lead to the Astros (53-29), eventually falling by a 9-7 score. MJ Melendez and Bobby Witt Jr. both hit home runs for the Royals, and Witt Jr. drove in three runs in the game. Whit Merrifield and Witt Jr. had two hits each. Zack Greinke (2-5) gave up six runs on 10 hits in five innings to take the loss.