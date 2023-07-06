(KMAland) -- The Royals lost to the Guardians while the Cardinals got some late runs to beat the Marlins on Thursday.
Kansas City Royals (25-63): The Guardians were a 6-1 winner over the Royals on Thursday. Nick Pratto plated their only run and added a hit, and Drew Waters had two hits. Dairon Blanco doubled while Bobby Witt Jr and Salvador Perez also had hits. Amir Garrett took the loss. Jordan Lyles threw five innings, striking out five and scattering six hits.
St. Louis Cardinals (36-51): One run in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings lifted the Cardinals to a 3-0 win over the Marlins (51-38). Nolan Arenado homered in the win while Nolan Gorman had two doubles and an RBI. Lars Nootbaar and Willson Contreras also doubled. Alec Burleson tacked on two hits and drove in a run. Jack Flaherty was the winning pitcher. He spun 6 2/3 innings with five strikeouts on nine hits. Jordan Hick tallied the save.