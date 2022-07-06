(KMAland) -- The Royals edged past the Astros while the Cardinals dropped another to the Braves in MLB action on Wednesday.
St. Louis Cardinals (44-40): The Cardinals lost another to the Atlanta Braves (49-34), 3-0. Paul Goldschmidt and Albert Pujols had two hits each for St. Louis, which finished 0-5 with runners in scoring position and left nine on base. Miles Mikolas (5-7) threw six innings, struck out four and gave up three runs on five hits in the defeat.
Kansas City Royals (30-50): The Royals nabbed a 7-4 win over the Astros (53-28), snapping Houston’s eight-game win streak. Whit Merrifield, Hunter Dozier and Emmanuel Rivera all hit home runs with Dozier driving in three runs on two hits. Andrew Benintendi added two hits, an RBI and three runs to back Brad Keller (4-9), who threw 5 2/3 innings to get the win. Scott Barlow struck out two to get his 13th save.