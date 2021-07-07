(KMAland) -- The Royals rallied for a walk-off win over the Reds while St. Louis held off San Francisco for a win of their own on Tuesday in MLB action.
Kansas City (36-49): The Royals scored six runs in the final two innings to take a 7-6 walk-off win over the Reds. Salvador Perez smacked a game-winning RBI to complete a four-run ninth inning, completing an improbable comeback. Perez finished with a team-high two hits while Nicky Lopez had a game-tying two-run single, and Andrew Benintendi and Michael A. Taylor both hit home runs. Richard Lovelady got the final out of the top of the ninth to move to 2-0.
St. Louis (43-44): The Cardinals held off the Giants for a 6-5 win. Dylan Carlson clinched the win with a tough catch while slamming into the left field wall to end the game. Nolan Arenado had a home run among three hits and drove in two, and Edmundo Sosa posted three hits, scored twice and drove in a run.