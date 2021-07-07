(KMAland) -- The Cardinals and Royals both lost in MLB play on Wednesday.
St. Louis (43-45): The Giants took a 5-2 win over the Cardinals behind a strong performance from Alex Wood, who went seven innings and struck out six. Dylan Carlson topped the Cardinals offense with two hits while Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado drove in one run each. Johan Oviedo allowed two runs on three hits and four walks in four innings.
Kansas City (36-50): The Reds scored five runs in the final three innings to take a 5-2 win over Kansas City. Brady Singer took a shutout into the seventh, but he allowed one run on five hits, striking out six and walking just one. Michael A. Taylor had two hits and an RBI to lead the offense.