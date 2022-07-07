(KMAland) -- The Cardinals finally got the edge on the defending world champions while the Royals suffered a loss to the Astros on Thursday.
Kansas City Royals (30-51): The Astros (54-28) were a 5-2 winner over the Royals on Thursday. Andrew Benintendi, Emmanuel Rivera, Edward Olivares and Nicky Lopez each had two hits for the Royals while Lopez drove in a run, and Olivares scored twice. Kyle Isbel also added an RBI. Kris Bubic was the losing pitcher after striking out five on four hits in 5 1/3 innings.
St. Louis Cardinals (45-40): The Cardinals won a marathon contest with the Braves (49-35) by a 3-2 score in 11 innings. Dylan Carlson’s RBI single in the top of the 11th was the difference. Carlson’s go-ahead bop was his third hit of the night while Nolan Gorman had two hits, doubled and scored a run. Paul Goldschmidt doubled, and Albert Pujols and Juan Yepez each drove in runs on sacrifice flies. Ryan Helsley got the win while Packy Naughton earned his first save of the season.