(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both dropped games on Friday night in MLB.
Kansas City Royals (25-64): The Royals failed to score in a 3-0 loss to Cleveland (44-44). Kansas City had just two hits — one double each from Bobby Witt Jr. and MJ Melendez. Daniel Lynch (2-4) allowed just three runs in six innings to take the tough-luck loss. He struck out three and walked just one in the defeat.
St. Louis Cardinals (36-52): The White Sox (38-52) used a five-run sixth inning to take down the Cardinals, 8-7. Nolan Arenado hit a pair of home runs and drove in four while Brendan Donovan and Paul Goldschmidt added a team-high three hits apiece for St. Louis. Lars Nootbaar, Jordan Walker and Ivan Herrera all had two hits of their own. Jordan Montgomery gave up just one run in 4 1/3 innings, but the bullpen blew up with Kyle Leahy (0-1) giving up two runs in two-thirds of an inning to take the loss.