(KMAland) -- The Cardinals were shutout winners while the Royals dropped one to the Guardians on Saturday in MLB.
Kansas City Royals (25-65): Bobby Witt Jr. had three hits, including a home run and a triple, and finished with two RBI to lead the Royals in a 10-6 loss to the Guardians (45-44). Freddy Fermin, Kyle Isbel and Nicky Lopez all added two hits each, and Brady Singer (5-8) took the loss with six runs allowed in five innings.
St. Louis Cardinals (37-52): The Cardinals were 3-0 winners over the White Sox (38-53). Nolan Arenado and Jordan Walker had two hits each, including a home run from Walker. Miles Mikolas (5-5) struck out six in seven shutout innings, and Jordan Hicks worked the ninth for his seventh save of the season.