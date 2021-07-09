MLB Logo

(KMAland) -- The Royals lost in walk-off fashion to the Indians in MLB action on Thursday. 

Kansas City (36-51): The Indians hit a pair of three-run home runs in the eighth and ninth innings to take a 7-4 walk-off win over Kansas City. Scott Barlow allowed the eighth inning bomb while Greg Holland (2-4) gave up the walk-off job in the ninth. Carlos Santana hit a pair of home runs, including a game-tying shot in the ninth, and Michael A. Taylor added two hits of his own. Hunter Dozier also went deep for KC.

