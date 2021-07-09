(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals were both losers in Friday's Major League Baseball action.
Royals (36-52): Bobby Bradley's ninth-inning homer gave the Indians a 2-1 win. Jorge Soler homered for the Royals' lone run. Andrew Benintendi, Michael A. Taylor and Nicky Lopez also had hits and Benintendi's was a double. Brad Keller fanned nine batters in 7 2/3 innings of a no-decision.
Cardinals (43-46): A five-run seventh inning doomed the Cardinals in a 10-5 loss to the Cubs on Friday. Dylan Carlson had three hits, one of which was a doubled. Paul Goldschmidt also doubled as one of his two hits while Paul DeJong homered. Nolan Arenado, Tyler O'Neill, Yadier Molina and Harrison Bader also had hits for the Cardinals, who used eight different pitchers and surrendered 12 hits in the loss.